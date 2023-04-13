IMF confident of reaching ‘state level agreement’ with Pak soon1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Pakistan has been negotiating with the IMF since early February to secure $1.1 billion in funding as part of a $6.5 billion rescue program agreed in 2019.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed confidence in reaching a staff-level agreement (SLA) soon with Pakistan as the country is struggling with its worst economic crisis, according to a report published by Geotv.
