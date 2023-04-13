The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed confidence in reaching a staff-level agreement (SLA) soon with Pakistan as the country is struggling with its worst economic crisis, according to a report published by Geotv.

IMF Director Middle East and Central Asia Department Jihad Azour made the comments during a meeting with the Pakistani delegation present in the United States to attend the IMF-World Bank Spring meetings.

“...Mr. Jihad Azour expressed confidence that SLA expected to be signed soon which is to be followed by the Board’s approval for the 9th Review," the finance ministry tweeted.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar attended IMF/World Bank Spring meetings via Zoom from Islamabad with a high-level IMF team headed by Director Jihad Azour and discussed the progress on the Washington-based financial body's bailout package, the tweet further read.

Dar canceled his visit to o Washington for spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank due to the prevailing political and constitutional situation in the cash-strapped country. He was scheduled to attend the meetings on April 10.

Pakistan has been negotiating with the IMF since early February to secure $1.1 billion in funding as part of a $6.5 billion rescue program agreed in 2019. The IMF has also asked the South Asian nation to seek commitments from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates before it revives the bailout.

The country has implemented a series of policy measures including increased taxes, higher energy prices, and increasing interest rates to the highest in 25 years to unlock funding from its stalled IMF $6.5 billion loan program.