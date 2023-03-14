IMF deal in jeopardy, only China can bailout Pakistan: Report2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 10:33 AM IST
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has approved the rollover of a $1.3 billion loan to Pakistan.
A US bank said that China can rescue crisis-hit Pakistan because of its close ties with the country, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan are still in tough negotiations on financial aid for economic recovery, according to a report by Dawn news.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×