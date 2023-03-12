IMF distrusts Pak's Finance Ministry over incompetence, credibility: Former Pak FM2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 03:21 PM IST
- Pak's ability to secure the next instalment of the IMF bailout package will rely on its prompt actions to secure full financing for its balance of payments deficit during the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Former Finance Minister of Pakistan, Miftah Ismail on Friday stated that the Ministry of Finance in Pakistan is not trusted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×