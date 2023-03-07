IMF eases rules for members to beat crisis but still no help for Pakistan1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:52 AM IST
The Pakistani government has been trying hard to fulfill all its demands to unlock the $1.1 billion IMF bailout package.
While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will temporarily increase funding limits for member nations to help them overcome current financial challenges, at the same time, it is still locked over an unfinished loan program required for the ongoing economic crisis.
