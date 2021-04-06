Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >IMF favors global minimum corporate tax: Chief economist Gita Gopinath

IMF favors global minimum corporate tax: Chief economist Gita Gopinath

Premium
A file photo of IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath
1 min read . 06:45 PM IST Andrea Shalal,David Lawder, Reuters

Gopinath said current disparities in national corporate tax rates had triggered 'a large amount' of tax shifting and tax avoidance, reducing the tax base on which govts could collect revenues to fund needed economic, social spending

WASHINGTON : The International Monetary Fund has long favored adoption of a global minimum tax on corporate profits, the Fund's chief economist, Gita Gopinath, told reporters on Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund has long favored adoption of a global minimum tax on corporate profits, the Fund's chief economist, Gita Gopinath, told reporters on Tuesday.

Gopinath said current disparities in national corporate tax rates had triggered "a large amount" of tax shifting and tax avoidance, reducing the tax base on which governments could collect revenues to fund needed economic and social spending.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Gopinath said current disparities in national corporate tax rates had triggered "a large amount" of tax shifting and tax avoidance, reducing the tax base on which governments could collect revenues to fund needed economic and social spending.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday a global deal on cross-border taxation was within reach as he welcomed a pledge by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to work on a global corporate minimum rate.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.