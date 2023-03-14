‘IMF is not trusting Pak because of Imran Khan’, says Maryam Nawaz

‘IMF is not trusting Pak because of Imran Khan’, says Maryam Nawaz1 min read . 04:19 PM IST
- Nawaz accused Imran Khan, a former cricketer-turned-politician, of being 'launched to destroy the country'.
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter and Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz has slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan for flouting previous agreements with the IMF, the Dawn reported.
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter and Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz has slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan for flouting previous agreements with the IMF, the Dawn reported.
Nawaz was addressing young people and social media activists and she criticized the IMF for treating Pakistan like a "colony" and holding the country hostage.
Nawaz was addressing young people and social media activists and she criticized the IMF for treating Pakistan like a "colony" and holding the country hostage.
"IMF is not trusting us because of Imran Khan," Nawaz asserted.
"IMF is not trusting us because of Imran Khan," Nawaz asserted.
Pakistan's economy is struggling, and the country is waiting for a much-needed USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the IMF, which is based in Washington.
Pakistan's economy is struggling, and the country is waiting for a much-needed USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the IMF, which is based in Washington.
Maryam Nawaz stated that Pakistan is unable to escape the control of the IMF, even if it attempts to do so.
Maryam Nawaz stated that Pakistan is unable to escape the control of the IMF, even if it attempts to do so.
Lodging a veiled attack on Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, she said, "because of this today we are begging for ₹1 billion."
Lodging a veiled attack on Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, she said, "because of this today we are begging for ₹1 billion."
Maryam Nawaz drew a comparison between the government of her father, Nawaz Sharif, and that of Imran Khan. She accused Imran Khan, a former cricketer-turned-politician, of being "launched to destroy the country".
Maryam Nawaz drew a comparison between the government of her father, Nawaz Sharif, and that of Imran Khan. She accused Imran Khan, a former cricketer-turned-politician, of being "launched to destroy the country".
Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has launched multiple criticisms against Imran Khan.
Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has launched multiple criticisms against Imran Khan.
She accused him of selling off gifts that were presented to him during his time as prime minister and pushing Pakistan towards the brink of default.
She accused him of selling off gifts that were presented to him during his time as prime minister and pushing Pakistan towards the brink of default.