IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021 to 6%

The IMF said Tuesday it now expects the world economy to grow 6% this year, compared with the 5.5% expansion forecast in January. The upgrade comes after the pandemic cut global output by an estimated 3.3% in 2020, the worst peacetime outcome since the Great Depression. For 2022, the growth is projected to slow to 4.4%, up from the IMF’s January forecast for a 4.2% expansion.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in