IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021 to 6%
International lender cites stimulus spending in advanced economies, accelerating Covid-19 vaccine rollouts
The International Monetary Fund raised its projections for global economic growth for this year and next, citing aggressive stimulus spending by the US and other rich nations and the accelerating rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.
The IMF said Tuesday it now expects the world economy to grow 6% this year, compared with the 5.5% expansion forecast in January. The upgrade comes after the pandemic cut global output by an estimated 3.3% in 2020, the worst peacetime outcome since the Great Depression. For 2022, the growth is projected to slow to 4.4%, up from the IMF’s January forecast for a 4.2% expansion.
