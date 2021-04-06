Subscribe
Home >News >World >IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021 to 6%

IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021 to 6%

The logo of the International Monetary Fund is visible on their building, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington. The IMF and the World Bank open their virtual spring meetings. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
3 min read . 11:05 PM IST Yuka Hayashi, The Wall Street Journal

International lender cites stimulus spending in advanced economies, accelerating Covid-19 vaccine rollouts

The International Monetary Fund raised its projections for global economic growth for this year and next, citing aggressive stimulus spending by the US and other rich nations and the accelerating rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

The IMF said Tuesday it now expects the world economy to grow 6% this year, compared with the 5.5% expansion forecast in January. The upgrade comes after the pandemic cut global output by an estimated 3.3% in 2020, the worst peacetime outcome since the Great Depression. For 2022, the growth is projected to slow to 4.4%, up from the IMF’s January forecast for a 4.2% expansion.

