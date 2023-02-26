'IMF's most loyal customer': Pakistan sought IMF's help 23 times in 75 years. Read here
- Murtaza Syed, a former Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, said, 'In fact, we are the IMF`s most loyal customer'
The cash-strapped Pakistan government keeps going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over and over again owing to the current economic crisis. A whopping number of 23 programmes clearly indicates that the country is addicted to the Fund's tough love.
