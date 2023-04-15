IMF official suggests Fed to alter its monetary policy framework2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 07:38 AM IST
International Monetary Policy First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath suggested that the Federal Reserve should alter its monetary policy framework to reflect a world of more frequent supply shocks.
A senior International Monetary Fund official suggested on Friday that the Federal Reserve alter its monetary policy framework to reflect a world of more frequent supply shocks and a greater risk of elevated inflation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×