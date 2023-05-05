IMF prepares to discuss Pakistan's FY24 budget plans2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Pakistan's former foreign minister Miftah Ismail said that the IMF will finalize the staff-level agreement after reviewing the Budget that is going to be announced in June this year.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing to discuss Pakistan's financial year 2024 budget plans, as part of the lender's support program to the cash-strapped nation, which the country's parliament would need to pass by June, the IMF's Pakistan mission chief told Reuters on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×