IMF rejects Pakistan's debt management plan
- The IMF and Pakistan have held talks to complete the pending ninth review under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Pakistan's revised Circular Debt Management Plan (CDMP). The global financial institution has called on the Pakistan government to increase the electricity tariff in the range of PKR 11-12.50 per unit to restrict the additional subsidy at PKR 335 billion for the current fiscal year.
