IMF says controlling virus can raise $1 trillion in tax revenue

Spurred by spending to combat the virus and buffer economies, average public debt globally reached a record 97% of gross domestic product in 2020, 13 percentage points higher than predicted before the pandemic. Debt to GDP is projected to stabilize at around 99% this year, the IMF said. Over the medium term, those ratios in most countries are projected to stabilize or decline as growth rebounds.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}