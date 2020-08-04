Home >News >world >IMF says coronavirus may shrink global imbalances further in 2020
On the multiplicity of institutions, it is interesting that the IMF calls for greater competition in the banking sector. Photo: Bloomberg
On the multiplicity of institutions, it is interesting that the IMF calls for greater competition in the banking sector. Photo: Bloomberg

IMF says coronavirus may shrink global imbalances further in 2020

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2020, 08:26 PM IST David Lawder , Reuters

  • Covid-19 pandemic seems to be as a double whammy for the account imbalances as they were already narrowed in 2019 are are further set to tumble due to the current distress
  • Trade slump and massive fiscal expansion could adversely impact trade deficit and surpluses

WASHINGTON : The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that global current account imbalances narrowed in 2019 as trade slowed, and the coronavirus could narrow them further in 2020, but some vulnerable emerging market economies are facing major investment outflows.

The IMF's annual report on currencies, the External Sector Report, showed that continued weakness in trade, coupled with massive fiscal expansion, was projected in many countries to shrink both current account deficits and surpluses.

The Fund said net current account balances fell by 0.2 percentage point to 2.9% of global GDP, and could narrow by 0.3% of global GDP in 2020, though the outlook is highly uncertain.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Health workers conducting swab test from a boy at BBMP fever clinic on JC road in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike of 6,259 new Covid-19 cases

3 min read . 08:26 PM IST
Salgado said IMF expects food price to continue to gradually decline in the current fiscal year from the shock increase in end-2019 .reuters (MINT_PRINT)

IMF says containing spread of coronavirus pandemic policy priority for India

3 min read . 29 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout