1 min read.Updated: 24 Jun 2021, 08:47 PM ISTReuters
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said that the Fund sees macroeconomic, financial and legal issues with the bitcoin adoption that require careful analysis
The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday discussions between IMF staff and El Salvador are ongoing, while the Fund's concerns regarding the Central American country's move to adopt bitcoin as a legal tender remain.
"The discussions between our staff and the authorities in El Salvador on potential support from the IMF... are continuing," said IMF spokesman Gerry Rice in a press conference, restating that the Fund sees macroeconomic, financial and legal issues with the bitcoin adoption that "require careful analysis."