The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday discussions between IMF staff and El Salvador are ongoing, while the Fund's concerns regarding the Central American country's move to adopt bitcoin as a legal tender remain.

"The discussions between our staff and the authorities in El Salvador on potential support from the IMF... are continuing," said IMF spokesman Gerry Rice in a press conference, restating that the Fund sees macroeconomic, financial and legal issues with the bitcoin adoption that "require careful analysis."

