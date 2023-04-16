IMF seeks more financial vows from Pak; PM says ‘all fulfilled, no excuse now’2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Pakistan's government has made various economic modifications including hikes in fuel prices, raising taxes, and others demanded by the financial body for loans.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and crisis-hit Pakistan are locked in a debate over an unfinished loan program required for the ongoing financial collapse. Both have been negotiating since early February on an agreement that would release USD 1.1 billion to the cash-strapped, nuclear-armed country of 220 million people, and it's supercritical for the liquidity-challenged country.
