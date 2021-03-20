Subscribe
Home >News >World >IMF sees signs of stronger global recovery, but significant risks remain

IMF sees signs of stronger global recovery, but significant risks remain

International Monetary Fund
1 min read . 10:43 PM IST Reuters

IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said that in early April the Fund would update its January forecast for global growth of 5.5%

WASHINGTON: The No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund on Saturday pointed to emerging signs of a stronger global economic recovery, but warned that significant risks remained, including the emergence of mutations of the coronavirus.

IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said that in early April the Fund would update its January forecast for global growth of 5.5% to reflect additional fiscal stimulus spending in the United States, but gave no details.

In a speech to the China Development Forum, Okamoto raised concerns about the growing divergence between advanced economies and emerging markets, with some 90 million people seen falling below the extreme poverty threshold since the pandemic began.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

