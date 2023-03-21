IMF sees substantial progress by crisis-hit Pakistan. When will it unlock loan?2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 07:27 AM IST
Pakistan's government has raised taxes, cut energy subsidies, and raised interest rates to a 25-year high to tamp down prices to unlock the next tranche of IMF bailout program.
Crisis-hit Pakistan has made ‘substantial progress’ toward meeting policy commitments needed to unlock billions of dollars in loans the country needs to avoid default, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, adding that a state-level agreement will follow once the few remaining points are closed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×