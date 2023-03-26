IMF sets another condition for crisis-hit Pakistan to revive loan2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Crisis-hit Pakistan has made various economic modifications including hikes in fuel prices, raising taxes, and others demanded by IMF to unlock the loan program.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and crisis-hit Pakistan are locked in a debate over an unfinished loan program required for the ongoing financial collapse. Both have been negotiating since early February on an agreement that would release USD 1.1 billion to the cash-strapped, nuclear-armed country of 220 million people, and it's supercritical for the liquidity-challenged country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×