IMF slashes Pak's growth to 0.5% for FY23 | Key worrisome economic indicators3 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:20 AM IST
IMF expected the economic growth to improve to 3.5 per cent in Pakistan, inflation to stay elevated at 22 per cent and the unemployment rate to slightly decline to 6.8 per cent for the next fiscal year.
Pakistan has been struggling with an economic downfall for the last few months with multiple indicators clearly suggesting that the country is battling its worst nightmare since 1971 when the country lost a war against India and partitioned from Bangladesh.
