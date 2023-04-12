IMF slashes Pak's growth to 0.5% for FY23 | Key worrisome economic indicators

5) Loan delay: Pakistan is in panic after the IMF team that came to negotiate the details left without reaching a final agreement last month. Even though Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed to all the preconditions including petroleum price hikes, raised taxes, etc. The IMF, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been calling for structural reforms in the economy when the people are suffering from the delay in the release of the IMF's tranche.

