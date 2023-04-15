IMF steering committee aims for 'considerable progress' on quota reforms3 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 07:03 AM IST
In 2019, the IMF delayed a long-awaited review of its quota funding structure until December 2023 amid past US opposition to changes that would give a bigger voice to China and other fast-growing emerging market countries.
The International Monetary Fund's steering committee on Friday said it would accelerate its discussions on quota reforms at the global lender with an eye to making "considerable progress" by its next meeting in October.
