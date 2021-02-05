IMF tells its economists to cut working papers, focus on virus

The concern among some staff is that should the IMF’s more than 1,000 economists cut back on working papers for an extended time, the fund may stifle the creative process and social-science discovery that can lead to new and more effective policy, the people said. Space for independent work, whether at the IMF, the Federal Reserve or any other economic institution with a research focus, also is often considered an attraction of the job that helps to recruit employees, said Scott Morris, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development.