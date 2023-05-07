International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it is preparing to discuss the upcoming budget plans of Pakistan for financial year 2024 as part of the lender's support program to the cash-strapped nation before unlock the crucial financing injection.

The IMF deal is crucial for tackling Pakistan's severe balance-of-payments (BoP) crisis, and avoiding default and potentially difficult debt restructuring. Since November, foreign exchange reserves have declined to $4.5 billion, just enough for a month of controlled imports.

The new conditions by the Washington-based global financial body and the refusal to combine the reviews reflect the widening trust gap, has being seen as a fresh obstacle to the release of the pending bailout funds amounting to $2.6 billion.

Many are assuming that the programme will remain in limbo at least until the next budget is passed, Pakistan’s newspaper Dawn reported. Every time the elusive deal seems within reach, a new hurdle crops up, Dawn added.

Since February, when formal talks resumed between Pakistan and the IMF for the completion of the ninth review of the lender's stalled $6.5 billion funding programme, it has been a 'one step forward, two steps back' situation for the cash-strapped nation.

Despite assistance from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and China, the financing gap of up to $ 2bn remains. Further, the IMF seems averse to combining the remaining two reviews with the ninth review and releasing the entire amount at one go to keep the fiscal authorities in check.

The country faces a total of $3.7bn in debt payments in the next two months till the end of June. About $700m in maturities are due in May and $3bn in June, Fitch Ratings reported.

Fitch expects $2.4bn of the deposits and loans from China to be rolled over, reducing some pressure on the reserves.

Pakistan has been in economic turmoil for months with an acute balance of payments crisis while talks with the IMF to secure $1.1 billion as part of a $6.5 billion bailout have not been successful.