IMF to discuss Pakistan's upcoming budget plans before unlocking financing injection2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 08:19 PM IST
The IMF deal is crucial for tackling Pakistan's severe balance-of-payments (BoP) crisis, and avoiding default and potentially difficult debt restructuring
International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it is preparing to discuss the upcoming budget plans of Pakistan for financial year 2024 as part of the lender's support program to the cash-strapped nation before unlock the crucial financing injection.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×