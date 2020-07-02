Home >News >world >IMF urges Ukraine to keep central bank independent as governor exits
Yakiv Smoliy resigns as Ukraine's Central Bank Governor (REUTERS)
Yakiv Smoliy resigns as Ukraine's Central Bank Governor (REUTERS)

IMF urges Ukraine to keep central bank independent as governor exits

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2020, 03:09 PM IST Reuters

  • Gov Yakiv Smoliy unexpectedly resigned, citing systematic political pressure, negative fallout post resignation prompted their FM to retract the planned offering of dollar-denominated Eurobonds
  • If the resignation is accepted by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, it risks derailing a $5 bn deal with IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged Ukraine on Thursday to maintain the independence of the central bank after Governor Yakiv Smoliy unexpectedly resigned, citing "systematic political pressure".

The negative fallout from Smoliy's resignation prompted the finance ministry to say it was not going ahead with a planned offering of dollar-denominated Eurobonds.

Smoliy's resignation, if accepted by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, risks derailing a $5 billion deal agreed with the IMF last month to fight an economic slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite reassurances from Zelenskiy's office on Wednesday, Smoliy's resignation sent sovereign bonds down by more than two cents and the local hryvnia currency down to its lowest level since April against the dollar.

"Under his leadership, Ukraine has made important strides in achieving price stability, amply demonstrating that an independent central bank is a key element of modern macroeconomic policymaking," an IMF spokesman said in a statement.

"That is why the independence of the NBU is at the centre of Ukraine's Fund-supported programme, and why it must be maintained under his successor."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

