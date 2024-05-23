IMF warns France to cut debt load, sees higher deficit
- The IMF said in a statement that France's deficit will reach 4.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2027, compared to 2.9 percent forecast by the government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IMF urged France on Thursday to take more measures this year to reduce its debt load, warning that the budget deficit will be sharply higher than forecast in 2027.
The IMF said in a statement that France's deficit will reach 4.5 per cent of the gross domestic product in 2027, compared to the government's forecast of 2.9 per cent.
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!