IMF warns of 'exceptionally high' risks for Pakistan, calls for additional aid beyond election cycle3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 02:02 PM IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that Pakistan requires additional financial support beyond the current IMF program and standby arrangement. The IMF report highlights the need for further assistance to address Pakistan's cash-strapped situation and resolve its structural challenges.
The International Monetary Fund, based in Washington, has stated in a 120-page report released on Tuesday that Pakistan requires an additional IMF program and assistance from other international lenders beyond the current election cycle and the ongoing standby arrangement.
