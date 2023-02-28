IMF, World Bank need a reboot, says UNDP chief
New Delhi: Multilateral financial institutions like the World Bank and the IMF need a reboot, says UN Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner
New Delhi: Multilateral financial institutions like the World Bank and the IMF need a reboot, says UN Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner. In an exclusive interview with Mint, Steiner questioned whether the World Bank and IMF are suited to meet challenges like a mounting debt crisis in the developing world and the need for climate finance. Steiner also acknowledged that the G20 Common Framework designed to manage debt has failed. India’s ability to drive action on climate change and its substantial advances in digital technology make it well suited to help solve some of the crises facing the world during its G20 Presidency, Steiner argued. He stated that the UNDP remains extremely concerned about geopolitical divisions between the West and Russia- China and their impact on the world’s ability to co-operate on pressing global challenges.