IMF, World Bank need a reboot, says UNDP chief

First, the Secretary General would like the world to recommit to rescuing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Later this year, there will be an SDG Summit in New York and that will be the mid-way point for the 2030 Agenda. We have a very mixed balanced sheet so far. The SDGs are the only unifying agenda the world has right now through these turbulent times and we can’t lose that. Second, the Secretary-General has put a lot of attention on the fact that the international financial architecture is simply not delivering what is required of it. He is calling for addressing short-term debt and liquidity challenges while working on a more structural reconfiguration that allows development finance to be available at far higher levels and at far lower costs. This is not sorcery, its a matter of leveraging the balance sheet of institutions like the World Bank and creating far more capacity to lend at concessional rates. This is because you can borrow from the World Bank at 4-5% but if you’re a developing country, you are punished by capital markets and ratings agencies and are forced to borrow at 10, 12 or 14%, which is totally unaffordable.