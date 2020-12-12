IMF, World Bank raise pressure on Nigeria to reform currency

A unified and flexible exchange rate will ease external imbalances and bolster activity in the OPEC nation, which slid into its second recession in four years in the third quarter, the IMF said in a statement on Friday after concluding a virtual mission. A day earlier, the World Bank said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration needed to change foreign-exchange policies if it wanted to get a $1.5 billion loan. The country is asking for financial help to overcome a crisis that could sink an extra 11 million people into poverty by 2022, bringing the total number to 100 million, or about half of the population.