First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath today shared a “very interesting" graph on the “lethality of Covid". While sharing a post by Eric Topol, a physician-scientist, on social media platform Twitter, Gopinath said: “Very interesting graph on the lethality of Covid over time, relative to the flu."

Topol had shared a graph from a news report by global business news platform Financial Times, which showed that Covid-19 has seen a reduction in lethality over the course of the pandemic in England.

The report attributed the less lethality in England for rising immunity among people, though it stressed that Covid-19 still remains "more dangerous that flu on average".

As per Topol, the data, however, is not similar for the US, which saw a high infections during all the previous Covid waves. "The data are not similar in the US, which currently has twice the fatality rate as the UK, and is continuing to rise," Topol said.

It has been two years since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a global public health emergency over the outbreak of coronavirus. Even after vaccinating a huge part of the population, many poorer countries are still far behind in vaccinating people.

As per the Reuters data, COVID-19 infections are still rising in 67 countries, and there have been at least 371,075,000 reported infections and 6,007,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

