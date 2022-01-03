Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath welcomed the new year 2022 with the favourite street food of India - golgappa alias pani puri alias phuchka.

She shared a photo of her enjoying golgappa. “Happy 2022," she wrote along with the picture. “Gol Guppa aka Pani Puri to kick off the new year!"

Happy 2022! Gol Guppa aka Pani Puri to kick off the new year! pic.twitter.com/up2yl2xroo — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) January 1, 2022

Several Twitter users commented on Gopinath’s New Year post. One person said that since she was born in Kolkata, she should have referred to “gol gappa" as “phuchka".

Another user wrote, “If u eating it in restaurants then i bet they are not as much tasty as they are by street vendors."

Some users also got into a discussion on the cost of pani puris 20 years later, keeping inflation in mind.

Gopinath was born in Kolkata in 1971 and grew up in Mysuru. She studied at the Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi and the Delhi School of Economics before moving to the United States in 1996.

In December 2021, Gopinath was being promoted as IMF's First Deputy Managing Director. She would replace Geoffrey Okamoto who plans to leave the IMF early this year. Gopinath, who was scheduled to return to her academic position at Harvard University in January 2022, has served as the IMF's chief economist for three years.

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF's Managing Director, had said Gopinath's contribution to the IMF work has already been exceptional, especially her "intellectual leadership in helping the global economy. Also, Gopinath the first female chief economist in IMF history has earned respect and admiration across member countries.

