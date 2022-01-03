In December 2021, Gopinath was being promoted as IMF's First Deputy Managing Director. She would replace Geoffrey Okamoto who plans to leave the IMF early this year. Gopinath, who was scheduled to return to her academic position at Harvard University in January 2022, has served as the IMF's chief economist for three years.
Kristalina Georgieva, IMF's Managing Director, had said Gopinath's contribution to the IMF work has already been exceptional, especially her "intellectual leadership in helping the global economy. Also, Gopinath the first female chief economist in IMF history has earned respect and admiration across member countries.
