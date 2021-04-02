IMF’s Okamoto optimistic G-20 will extend debt relief to low-income nations

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sent Congress notice of its intention to support the reserve-assets creation, highlighting that they will provide about $21 billion in liquidity support for low-income countries and about $212 billion to other emerging-market and developing nations, without counting China. That would be a much larger impact than the DSSI and even more funds than the $13 billion in emergency concessional financing by the IMF in 2020, according to the Treasury.