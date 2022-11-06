Canada: Job market for immigrants more flexible; 62% employed, reveals survey2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 09:57 AM IST
The survey shows that over 62% of immigrants aged 15 and over are employed in Canada.
Statistics Canada has released the Labour Force Survey data for October 2022, which shows that immigrants have been successful in finding employment. According to 2021 census data on immigration, around 23% of Canada's population is an immigrant.