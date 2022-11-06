Statistics Canada has released the Labour Force Survey data for October 2022, which shows that immigrants have been successful in finding employment. According to 2021 census data on immigration, around 23% of Canada's population is an immigrant.

The survey shows that over 62% of immigrants aged 15 and over are employed in Canada. It also revealed that immigrants who settled in Canada over the past five years had an employment rate of 70.7%, higher than pre-pandemic time or October 2019.

Besides immigrants, it was found that the biggest gains in employment were in construction and accommodation, manufacturing, and food services. However, the employment rate witnessed a decline in wholesale, retail trade, and natural resources.

For the first time, private sector has seen an increase in employment rate since March 2022, the survey shows.

In October this year, the employment gain was seen in full-time work (119,000 full-time positions filled), while the part-time employment rate remained consistent, according to the data.

The labour force survey also shows that men have been more likely to find full-time employment than women, that is, men experienced a growth rate of 3.9% and women with 1.9%.

For both genders, employment gain has been seen mainly in the core working age group of 25-54 years old. Men of core working age gained somewhat more full-time work between September and October this year at 0.7% for men and 0.4% for women, as per latest data.

However, young women aged 15-24 have witnessed a decrease in employment rate, 1.7% down from September and 10.5% total unemployment rate.

In terms of places with highest employment rate, most new jobs occurred in Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

The survey shows that Ontario had seen the largest increase in employment with 43,000 positions, mainly in part-time jobs.