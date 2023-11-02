Immigration Levels Plan 2024-26: Canada all set to invite highest number of new immigrants in next 3 years
Canada's Immigration Levels Plan 2024-26 outlines guidelines for welcoming over 485,000 new immigrants each year, the highest level in its history.
Canada released its Immigration Levels Plan 2024-26 on Wednesday afternoon which lists the guidelines regarding the number of permanent residents who will be invited to Canada in the next three years under each of the three immigration classes: economic, family, and humanitarian.