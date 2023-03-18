Immigration racket: Why Indian students are facing deportation threat in Canada?

Canadian dream of many Indian students is being shattered as the authority has reportedly asked them to return to India because they were allegedly involved in generating fake ‘admission offer letters’ to gain entry into Canada for studies.

Karamjeet Kaur, an Indian got admission to a college in Edemton, Canada in 2018, and applied for Permanent Residency after getting a job in 2021. However, the Canadian Border and Services Agency (CBSA) told her that she had entered Canada using a forged admission document, according to a report by The Indian Express.

She is not the only victim of Canada's immigration racket, many Indian students have been affected. Reportedly, more than 700 Indian students have been asked by the Canadian authority to return to India.

Another such student, Inderjeet Singh came to Canada in 2019 based on an admission letter for the Toronto campus of Lambton College, but his agent told him that the college was full for the semester, so he enrolled at Alpha College of Business and Technology in Scarborough, as per cbc.ca reports.

When he applied for PR in 2021, the Canadian authority accused him of using fraudulent admission documents for entry into the country.

The whole matter came into the limelight during a CBSA investigation that began when these students applied for permanent residence after the completion of their studies letters.

Responding to the situation, the affected students are saying that they were unaware that their agents used a false document in their visa application. They are also asking the government why they were granted students visas earlier if their documents were deceptive.

Legally, the CSBA can remove all foreign nationals and permanent residents who are inadmissible to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), the authority said in a statement.

It further added that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is accountable for the approval of study permit requests.