Immigration racket: Why Indian students are facing deportation threat in Canada?1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Indian students in Canada who are being told to return to India, are asking the federal government why the authorities approved their visa applications earlier if they entered the country using fake documents.
Canadian dream of many Indian students is being shattered as the authority has reportedly asked them to return to India because they were allegedly involved in generating fake ‘admission offer letters’ to gain entry into Canada for studies.
