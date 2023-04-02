Immigration system restored at Singapore's Changi airport2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 07:34 AM IST
Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said technical issues led to the disruption.
Singapore's immigration systems were restored after a disruption that caused delays at Changi airport and land-border crossings just before the start of the weekend. However, people were told to delay non-essential travel, there haven’t been any flight cancellations.
