Impact of Red Sea crisis on trade will be seen in FY25, says think tank
The impact on India has been substantial as the country is heavily reliant on the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait for crude oil and LNG imports, and trade with key regions, said the report by the Global Trade Research Initiative.
New Delhi: The Red Sea crisis has become a major threat to global trade and its impact on trade volumes will become visible in FY25, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), an economic think tank.
