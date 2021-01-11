OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Impeachment article against Trump on Wed, expect it will pass, says lawmaker
A file photo of US President Donald Trump. (AP)
A file photo of US President Donald Trump. (AP)

Impeachment article against Trump on Wed, expect it will pass, says lawmaker

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 06:19 PM IST Doina Chiacu , Reuters

The chairman of the US House of Representatives' Rules Committee said he expected the article of impeachment against President Trump to get to the House floor for a vote on Wednesday and predicted it will pass

WASHINGTON : The chairman of the US House of Representatives' Rules Committee said he expected the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump to get to the House floor for a vote on Wednesday and predicted it will pass.

"It is important that we act, and it is important that we act in a very serious and deliberative manner," Representative Jim McGovern told CNN in an interview on Monday. "We expect this up on the floor on Wednesday. And I expect that it will pass."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Airlines were allowed to resume domestic operations in late May in a calibrated manner

December air traffic up 12% sequentially: Icra

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
Farmers sit at the site during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Gazipur border, in Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Farmers' protest: Supreme Court says it will pass order on farm laws tomorrow

1 min read . 06:35 PM IST
Photo: Bloomberg

Cement demand expected to grow by up to 20% in FY22: ICRA

2 min read . 06:28 PM IST
A file photo of US President Donald Trump.

Impeachment article against Trump on Wed, expect it will pass, says lawmaker

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST

McGovern said he expected Republican lawmakers to object to a request to bring up a resolution demanding that Vice President Mike Pence invoke the Constitution's 25th Amendment to remove Trump. In that case, his committee will provide a rule to bring that legislation to the House for a vote and, 24 hours later, the committee will then bring another resolution to deal with impeachment.

"What this president did is unconscionable, and he needs to be held to account," McGovern said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout