‘Imported food to SUVs’: Pakistan govt imposes 25% sales tax on 33 items | Full list here2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Pakistan economic crisis: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is refusing to release the USD 1.1 billion tranche under the USD 7 billion loan facility unless crucial decisions are made by the government and implemented.
The Pakistan government has increased sales tax from 17% to 25% on 33 categories of goods including decorative items, high-end mobile phones, imported food, and other products, as the cash-strapped country was taking steps to unlock the USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the IMF.
