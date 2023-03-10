The Pakistan government has increased sales tax from 17% to 25% on 33 categories of goods including decorative items, high-end mobile phones, imported food, and other products, as the cash-strapped country was taking steps to unlock the USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the IMF.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is refusing to release the USD 1.1 billion tranche under the USD 7 billion loan facility unless crucial decisions are made by the government and implemented.
Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a notice to implement the last part of the ₹170 billion tax revenue measures with effect from Wednesday, March 8.
List of items on which 25% sales tax applied,
1) Aerated water and juices
3) Vehicles in CBU condition
4) Sanitary and bathroom wares
5) Carpets (excluding those from Afghanistan)
6) Chandeliers and lighting devices
10) Cosmetics and shaving items
12) Kitchenware and household items
13) Decorations or ornamental articles, articles of jewelry, wristwatches
15) Doors and window frames
18) Fruits and dry fruits
21) Ice cream, jam, jellies
23) Mattress and sleeping bags
24) Fresh, chilled, frozen meat
26) Pasta, tomato catchup, sauces
27) Arms and ammunition excluding defense stores
29) Sunglasses, traveling bags, and suitcases
30) A ship, or aircraft for private use
The pkrevenue report also mentioned that the country has also slapped 25% sales tax on import of mobile phones valuing above $500 per piece.
Apart from these commodities, 25% GST has also been imposed on three categories of locally manufactured goods which include locally manufactured or assembled SUVs and CUVs, locally manufactured or assembled vehicles having engine capacity of 1,400cc and above, and locally manufactured or assembled double cabin (4x4) pick-up vehicles.
The FBR has estimated that it can fetch ₹7 billion by raising taxes on imported luxury goods and ₹4 billion on locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan.
Pakistan has already taken most of the other prior actions, which included hikes in fuel and energy tariffs, the withdrawal of subsidies in export and power sectors, and generating more revenues through new taxation in a supplementary budget.
On the IMF's behest, Pakistan unveiled a mini-budget on February 21, raising the GST rate from 17% to 18% to fetch additional tax revenues of ₹170 billion to unlock the IMF tranche, the report said.
Pakistan and the IMF have been holding virtual talks after the two sides held ten days of intensive negotiations with an IMF delegation in Islamabad from January 31 to February 9, which failed to reach an agreement on the USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the global lender.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar vowed on Thursday that the government was “absolutely committed" to completing the current USD 7 billion bailout program with the IMF, indicating that Pakistan could sign the staff-level agreement with the global lender this week.
