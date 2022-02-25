The Formula One on Friday said it would be “impossible" to hold the Russian Grand Prix, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Formula 1 said: "We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation."

“On Thursday evening, Formula 1, the FIA and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russia Grand Prix in the current circumstances," it said.

The announcement comes just a day after Russia launched full-scale military attack on Ukraine.

