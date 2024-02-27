'Impossible to muddy ties with India': New Maldives' opposition party leader Abdulla Shahid amid diplomatic row
Shahid defended the close ties between Maldives and India, citing historical and cultural connections. He praised India's economic growth and urged policies to leverage it for Maldives' benefit. He also denied claims that his opposition leader appointment was backed by India.
Maldives opposition party leader Abdulla Shahid insisted recently that it was “impossible to muddy ties with India" — irrespective of foreign policy changes brought by the new government. Ties between the two countries have been strained since President Mohamed Muizzu rode to power on anti-India rhetoric. Comments against the Indian administration had also prompted many Indians cancel vacations to the island nation and issue vociferous calls for a boycott via social media.