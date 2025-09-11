‘Impressed with Modiji’: What ‘BHU alumna’ & Nepal's interim PM choice Sushila Karki said

Amid the Gen-Z protest, former Chief Justice of Nepal, Sushila Karki, who is poised to lead the country's interim government following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, reflected fondly on her longstanding ties with India.

Sushila Karki, who described herself as a “friend of India”, said her years at BHU in Varanasi, where she completed her master's degree in political science in 1975, left a lasting impression.

“I am very much impressed with Indian leaders… Indian friends treat me as a sister," she told CNN-News18, adding, “Main Modi ji ko namaskar karti hoon. I have a good impression of Modi ji.”

Speaking to CNN-News18, the 71-year-old jurist recalled her time studying at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in the 1970s.

Sushila Karki made history after she became Nepal's first female Chief Justice, serving in the role from July 2016 to June 2017. She was appointed as an ad-hoc judge of the Supreme Court in January 2009 and became a permanent judge in 2010.

Chosen by Nepal’s Gen-Z-led protest movement to head the transitional administration, Karki expressed gratitude for the faith placed in her by the youth whose demonstrations ultimately led to Oli’s downfall. She said she felt humbled by their trust and the responsibility now entrusted to her, according to the report.

As reported by News18, recalling her university years, she said, “I studied in BHU… I have many friends in India. I still remember my teachers in BHU. The relationship with India is very good and it goes back many years. India has helped Nepal a lot. Indians always wish well for Nepal.”

Wedged between India and China, Nepal has struggled with political and economic instability since protests led to the abolition of its monarchy in 2008.

“It is highly condemnable to kill and injure hundreds without addressing the genuine demands of the youths. This is against the values of the peace-loving Nepali society,” King Gyanendra, the last of Nepal's monarchs, said in a statement.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Nepal's citizens to maintain peace and order, while Beijing also said it hoped social order and national stability would be restored as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' has voiced his support for the proposal to appoint Karki as the head of an interim government.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Shah addressed the younger generation and the broader Nepalese public, stating that the country was entering an "unprecedented" moment in its history and urging citizens to act with maturity and responsibility.

"I fully support your proposal to lead this interim/electoral government by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. I would like to sincerely respect your understanding, wisdom, and unity. This shows how mature you are," Shah wrote.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

In a post on X, the army said prohibitory orders imposing a curfew would remain in force until Thursday morning.

"Any demonstrations, vandalism, looting, arson, and attacks on individuals and property in the name of protest will be considered punishable crimes and strict action will be taken by security personnel," the post said.

Till now, 30 people have been killed and over 500 injured in clashes with security forces. Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation.

Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens.

(With inputs from agencies)