Amid a looming economic crisis, the political heat in Pakistan is also rising as former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday accused former Chief of Pakistan Army General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa of the disqualification of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case.

The media from Pakistan quoted Khan as claiming that General Bajwa "sent two brigadiers" who proved that Nawaz Sharif is involved in the Panama Papers case. "He (Bajwa) had sent two brigadiers who proved Nawaz was involved in the Panama case," news agency ANI cited Khan's comments on Pakistani media.

"This is why Nawaz is not forgiving Bajwa," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman added.

According to Imran Khan, the former Army Chief and all the agencies of the government were feeding the media about the corrupt practices of the Nawaz-led government. While pointing at the current Shehbaz Sharif government, Khan added that these people "imposed those same people on us".

The former Prime Minister said that the medical reports on the basis on which Nawaz Sharif was permitted to leave Pakistan were manipulated.

The political developments came as the country is finding itself deeper and deeper into the economic crisis. The foreign exchange reserves of the country have plunged to dangerously low levels and with $4.601 billion. The country has just enough to pay for four weeks of imports.

On Sunday, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s Hafiz Hamdullah said that the general elections in the country may get postponed if the economy of the country fails to recover from the crises.

The situation can become graver in case the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is not resumed in the next few weeks. The international body is dwelling upon its 24th loan and the friends of Pakistan like Saudi Arabia and UAE also seem to be done with the financial assistance.

