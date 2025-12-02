‘Imran Khan healthy, angry, being mentally tortured’: Sister Uzma after meeting him in jail

Imran Khan’s sister, Dr. Uzma Khan, was finally permitted to meet the jailed former Pakistan prime minister on Tuesday (December 2) after more than a month of an unannounced ban. The access came hours after large crowds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters gathered outside Adiala Jail amid mounting rumours about Khan’s health and well-being.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dr. Uzma said her brother appeared physically stable but alleged that he is facing severe psychological pressure in custody.

“Imran Khan’s health is perfectly fine. He is angry. He said that they are subjecting him to mental torture, and that Asim Munir is responsible for all of this,” she said, referring to Pakistan’s Army Chief.

Speculation over Imran Khan’s safety The prolonged ban on family visits had sparked intense speculation on social media, with some supporters questioning whether the 73-year-old PTI founder was alive.

Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 in multiple legal cases.

Security lockdown outside Adiala jail The Punjab government deployed the entire Rawalpindi police force along Adiala Road to prevent PTI demonstrations. Section 144 — banning gatherings of four or more people — remains in force in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Officials said an 8-km stretch around the jail was sealed.

“An eight-kilometre stretch has been completely sealed… residents are being required to show their ID card,” a Punjab government official told news agency PTI.

PTI reaction The PTI welcomed the government’s decision but questioned whether the access would be sustained.

“Although today the government allowed Dr Uzma to see her brother in jail, but let’s see whether the government honours its commitment,” the party said.

A group of lawyers also protested outside the Islamabad High Court, accusing the government of keeping Khan in isolation.

Imran Khan’s family demands proof of life Earlier, Khan’s son Kasim Khan publicly demanded that the government provide evidence that his father was alive.