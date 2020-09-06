Home >News >World >Imran Khan announces 1.1 trillion package to address infrastructure issues
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (REUTERS)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (REUTERS)

Imran Khan announces 1.1 trillion package to address infrastructure issues

1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2020, 07:42 PM IST PTI

  • Khan, who visited Karachi on Saturday, unveiled the financial package at a joint press conference
  • The Prime Minister has formed a Karachi Committee which includes the PPP and other opposition party members

KARACHI : Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled a financial package worth Rs1.1 trillion to address the chronic municipal and infrastructure issues of Karachi, the country's financial hub, after record-breaking monsoon rains caused widespread devastation in the city and left at least 60 people dead.

The rainfall spell which started in July and continued into August totally exposed the poor civic infrastructure including the drainage system of the city, prompting the federal government to take notice of the protests and complaints of the Karachites.

Khan, who visited Karachi on Saturday, unveiled the financial package at a joint press conference with the Sindh province Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor, Imran Ismail.

While Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party rules the centre and Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces, the Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party governs the southern Sindh province.

There had been a heated exchange of allegations by the PTI ministers and Sindh government officials over who is responsible for the pathetic civic condition of Karachi.

The Prime Minister has formed a “Karachi Committee" which includes the PPP and other opposition party members and has said they will deal with Karachi’s problems together.

Khan said all stakeholders will be involved in its implementation.

"The package we have brought for Karachi is historic," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A file photo of People’s Liberation Army troops. (Photo: Bloomberg)

'China seeks to set up military logistic facilities in Pak, Sri Lanka, Myanmar

3 min read . 02 Sep 2020
Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s offer follows a survey by the CMIE in April which said that 84% of Indian households reported a drop in income since the lockdown was imposed from 25 March. (REUTERS)

New Delhi rebuffs Imran Khan’s offer to disburse cash to Indians

2 min read . 11 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout