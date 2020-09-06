Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Imran Khan announces 1.1 trillion package to address infrastructure issues
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

Imran Khan announces 1.1 trillion package to address infrastructure issues

1 min read . 07:42 PM IST PTI

  • Khan, who visited Karachi on Saturday, unveiled the financial package at a joint press conference
  • The Prime Minister has formed a Karachi Committee which includes the PPP and other opposition party members

KARACHI : Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled a financial package worth Rs1.1 trillion to address the chronic municipal and infrastructure issues of Karachi, the country's financial hub, after record-breaking monsoon rains caused widespread devastation in the city and left at least 60 people dead.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled a financial package worth Rs1.1 trillion to address the chronic municipal and infrastructure issues of Karachi, the country's financial hub, after record-breaking monsoon rains caused widespread devastation in the city and left at least 60 people dead.

The rainfall spell which started in July and continued into August totally exposed the poor civic infrastructure including the drainage system of the city, prompting the federal government to take notice of the protests and complaints of the Karachites.

The rainfall spell which started in July and continued into August totally exposed the poor civic infrastructure including the drainage system of the city, prompting the federal government to take notice of the protests and complaints of the Karachites.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Khan, who visited Karachi on Saturday, unveiled the financial package at a joint press conference with the Sindh province Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor, Imran Ismail.

While Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party rules the centre and Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces, the Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party governs the southern Sindh province.

There had been a heated exchange of allegations by the PTI ministers and Sindh government officials over who is responsible for the pathetic civic condition of Karachi.

The Prime Minister has formed a “Karachi Committee" which includes the PPP and other opposition party members and has said they will deal with Karachi’s problems together.

Khan said all stakeholders will be involved in its implementation.

"The package we have brought for Karachi is historic," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated