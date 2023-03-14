Imran Khan arrest: Pakistan police use water cannon to disperse PTI supporters

Imran Khan arrest: Pakistan police use water cannon to disperse PTI supporters2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 07:24 PM IST
- It is the second time in recent weeks that police have been despatched from the capital Islamabad to Khan's home in the eastern city of Lahore to serve an arrest warrant after he skipped several court dates linked to a corruption case citing security concerns.
Pakistan riot police on Tuesday used water cannon and tear gas to push back supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan who have gathered outside his house to prevent officers from arresting him.
