Imran Khan barred from Pakistan politics for 5 years after conviction in Toshakhana corruption case1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was barred from politics for five years on Tuesday by Pakistan's election commission after his conviction in Toshakhana corruption case, the local media reported.
