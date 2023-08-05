Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been sentenced to three years in jail in connection with the sale of expensive state gifts when he was in power or the Toshakhana corruption case, is being held at an undisclosed location, according to the Pakistani media. Imran Khan will be transported to Islamabad via an aircraft. Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after his sentencing was announced by Islamabad court.

In a pre-recorded statement after his sentencing and arrest, Imran Khan said his arrest was “expected" and also called on his supporters to protest peacefully. “You have to protest peacefully until you don’t get your rights. My arrest was expected and I recorded this message before my arrest... I want my party workers to remain peaceful, steadfast and strong," Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan's arrest in the Toshakhana case in May 2023 had triggered massive protests across the country.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has challenged the Islamabad High Court’s verdict in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

IMRAN KHAN’S ARREST

Imran Khan was found guilty and sentenced to three years in jail in the Toshakhana case pertaining to the illegal sale of expensive state gifts. It is alleged that Imran Khan did not disclose the gifts received in Toshakhana and the “proceeds" from the sale.

After his sentencing, Imran Khan was arrested from his residence. Additional Judge Humayun Dilawar and sessions judge also imposed Rs100,000 fine on Imran Khan, adding that he would be kept in jail for another six months if failed to pay the fine.

WHAT DID THE JUDGES SAY ABOUT TOSHAKHANA CASE?

While pronouncing the judgment, Judge Humayun Dilawar said the allegations of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against Imran Khan. “Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman," Dilawar said.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details (of Toshakhana gifts) to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and is found guilty of corrupt practices," Justice Dilawar said.